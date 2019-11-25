|
SALEM, N.Y. - Marie Christine (Gubellini) Pratt, 62, of Salem, N.Y. passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Born in December 27, 1956 in Okinawa, Japan, Marie is survived by her children Mathew, Erin, Shayla; grandchildren; sister Bonnie Toy; nieces, nephews; and loving partner David Reynolds.
Generous and warm, Marie was a talker and an avid reader. She loved traveling and the ocean. Her grandchildren Olivea, Clara, Liam and Kiera filled her with joy.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Thank you to the Salem Rescue Squad.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019