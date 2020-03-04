|
SOMERSWORTH - Marie E. (Byrnes) Powers, 82, passed peacefully away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Harmony Homes By the Bay in Durham, N.H. Formerly of Somersworth, N.H., and a native of Gloucester Mass., she was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) H. Powers, whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
John and Marie were high school sweethearts where Marie graduated from Gloucester High School in 1955. They were married at St. Ann's Church on June 16, 1957.
Marie was born in Boston on July 1, 1937, daughter of the late Robert E. Byrnes and Ernestine B. (Lennox) Byrnes. Marie, a graduate of the Boston School of Dental Nursing, worked at the North Shore Dental Center in Beverly, Mass., and later for Dr. Paul Maloney of Dover, N.H. She also served as a Strafford Hospice Volunteer for many years.
Marie was a very passionate, caring and joyful person. She was very devoted to causes of fairness and equality. In high school during the 1950's, she felt that having only boys basketball and no option for girls to play, was unjust. After not being taken seriously by the principal when asked to consider this, she took her cause on to the mayor's office. Though a girl's team never came to be before graduating, she was a pioneer to the establishment of the first GHS girls basketball program several years later. Later in life, Marie joined 2000 protesters known as the Clamshell Alliance at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, helping conscientious citizens to push back against planned numerous nuclear plants across the country. Marie always fought for the underdog and cared deeply about the plight of others.
Marie had a very deep love for her family, particularly her children and grandchildren, and though she lived in several different communities over the years, Gloucester was always where her heart was. She and Jack took great pleasure spending summers with them on Good Harbor Beach, the Back Shore, Rocky Neck, and all of the many other haunts of the port of Gloucester.
Marie is survived by her adoring children, Michael and his wife Sandy Powers of Barrington, N.H., Lisa McNulty and her husband, Michael of Somersworth, N.H.; David, and his wife, Caroline Powers of Santa Barbara, Calif.; Jennifer Powers Gelinas of Dover, N.H.; her loving grandchildren, Sara, Alison, Maxx, Ivy, Jeffrey, John Henry, Harry, Liam; brother Robert Byrnes and his wife Pat of Newmarket, N.H.; and sister Debra Pelletier and her husband Louis of Salem, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours for Marie will be held on Thursday, March 5, at the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester, Mass., from 5-7 p.m. Family and friends are cordially invited. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church, Holy Family Parish, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, on Friday, March 6, at 12 p.m. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to: Cornerstone VNA Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or to any other charity of one's choosing. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com.
