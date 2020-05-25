|
ROCHESTER - Today we honor the death and passing to new life with Jesus Christ --- Marie Florence Landry, 73, passed away peacefully at Rochester Manor on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a long battle with chronic kidney disease and bipolar manic depressive disorder.
She was born Dec. 8, 1946 in Berlin N.H., the daughter of Florence Gagne and Leon N. Landry, both deceased. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Sophie Gagne, whom she took care of and predeceased her, along with a sister, Diana Lee, brothers Leon Jr., and Philip Belanger.
Marie graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Berlin, N.H., class of 1964. She moved to Somersworth and spent most of her life there. She was a hard worker and worked various jobs from the time she was a teenager. Wood splitter, chambermaid, housekeeping, shoe shop factory worker, food line worker, and manufacturing. Her last place of employment was General Electric in Somersworth.
She was a very loving and giving person, willing to help anyone in need. She also volunteered many hours to help behind the scenes for the Meals on Wheels program. She loved to laugh, loved music, singing, dancing, and always making someone smile. She was passionate about supporting our veterans, law enforcement, first responders, and fighting mental illness issues. She loved animals, especially horses and cats.
Marie will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
She is survived by her sister, Olive Morest and her husband Ron, of Wells, Maine, a brother Robert D. Landry of Pittsfield, N.H., a half brother Paul Belanger and his wife Linda of Austell, Ga., many cousins, nieces, nephews, also great nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly. Last but not least, her beloved cat, Baby Boy, who found a loving home in his senior years.
A celebration of her life will be planned later when places open up to do so. Her family would like to say a special thank you to ALL the staff at Rochester Manor who cared for her during her time there. May God bless each and every one of them for all they have done and continue to do for patients and their families. Their sacrifice, dedication, and compassion has not gone unnoticed.
Published in Fosters from May 25 to May 28, 2020