Marie T. West
1952 - 2020
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Marie T. West, age 68, of Tampa Drive, Rochester, lost her battle, of over 20 years, with Parkinson's Disease on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital.

There will be a private graveside service on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery (St. Anthony's) in Sanbornville, N.H. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: michaeljfoxfoundation.org

To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
Mount Calvary Cemetery (St. Anthony’s)
Funeral services provided by
Peaslee Funeral Home Farmington - Farmington
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
My heart goes out to all of the family. Marie was a kind, loving, and compassionate soul. Peace be with you dear “cousin” now and may your light from above always shine on everyone you loved.
Christine Labrie Rice
Family
October 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate her life. I will miss my friend and partner in crime. You can bet we looked forward to being together at family events. We were there as your Muppets' Waldorf and Statler. You know, make everything a little crazy but we just sat there oblivious to it all. Peace and love Marie.
Nancy McLaughlin
Friend
October 3, 2020
Andy & I shared our grand daughter Alexis with Marie. When ever we saw her at family functions Marie always had a ready smile. We are so sorry for the family's loss. With Sympathy, Linda & Andy Anstice
Linda Anstice
Family
October 3, 2020
This world is going to be a very sad place without my dear friend. All 3 of you kid’s came first in her life, and your children were next. I know all of us will remember her loving, caring, and giving heart. There will never be enough words to say how much she will be missed. God bless each and every one of you.
Glenn-Marie Blazys
Friend
October 2, 2020
The last time I saw Marie was many many years ago at our first class reunion. Marie had a glowing personally. She was a friend in high school. I had wondered how she was doing over the years and sadden of learning of her passing. I have good memories of her from school. May the memories you have of her help comfort you through this time.
Debroah ( Snyder) Manning
Friend
October 2, 2020
She was a radiant woman who lit up the room with her smile. She was not defined by her disease. She brought love, light and so much laughter to so many. Praying that all of your memories bring comfort during this goodbye.
Amanda Campbell
Family
October 2, 2020
Your mom, was like a sister, spirited, and as a child she taught me the love of sports. As I got older, I admired her willpower to raise wonderful children, she was always a giver and loved family, cooking, and our dogs Jack and Inga..I miss her lots and I know she is at peace...her love, genuine generosity for others was great...I hope in time you all will find a peace within your hearts.
I have such good memories and also spending time with her through her difficult times, she always spoke of her children, grandchildren, great grandson, family, and remember she loved you more than words can say...
Love cousin, susie
Susie Gregoire
Family
October 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Justin Snyder
Friend
October 2, 2020
What a beautiful soul. Such a couragious, loving person. My thoughts and prayers to her family. May all your memories give you comfort and knowing she's at peace now. God bless you all. Marie was an earth angel, now she's a forever Heavenly angel. Rest in peace sweet cousin. You will be missed so much.
Clare Gregoire
Family
October 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Vanessa & Heath Smith
Friend
October 2, 2020
Marie will be looking down and protecting her beloved family. Rest In Peace Marie.
Cheryl Perkins
Family
October 2, 2020
So sorry to hear Corey. Peace Bro.
Andy Crowley
October 2, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Marie was a wonderful person and you have many good memories.
Kathy Gardner-Leighton
Acquaintance
October 2, 2020
My youngest memories involved the Vachon Girls and family. My heart is so full of fun times and strong friendships with them. Marie was the gentle friend who always smiled and said..."It's ok." Sadly I had not seen her in many years but always thought of her. May your family find comfort in knowing she was truly loved and admired by many people. She will surely be missed and remembered...
Carol Lauze-Hamilton
