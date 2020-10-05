Your mom, was like a sister, spirited, and as a child she taught me the love of sports. As I got older, I admired her willpower to raise wonderful children, she was always a giver and loved family, cooking, and our dogs Jack and Inga..I miss her lots and I know she is at peace...her love, genuine generosity for others was great...I hope in time you all will find a peace within your hearts.

I have such good memories and also spending time with her through her difficult times, she always spoke of her children, grandchildren, great grandson, family, and remember she loved you more than words can say...

Love cousin, susie

Susie Gregoire

