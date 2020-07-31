1/1
Marie W. Boucher
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
LEBANON, Maine - Marie W. (Labonté) Boucher passed away peacefully at the farm on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She is whole and without sickness; gone home to see her Lord.

Marie was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada on December 18, 1926 to Leon and Nelida (Lebel) Labonté; the third of ten children.

At eighteen she moved to Gonic, N.H.; fell in love with Paul Boucher and they married July 6, 1948. They moved to Lebanon, Maine in 1950 and raised their Boucher brood on Bigelow and Hubbard Roads. She worked tirelessly at Boucher's Corner Store, the family business. She was endlessly generous, talented and kind.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul, son John and granddaughter Amy.

She is survived by her children Linda (Dennis) Strohecker, Dick (Corrine), Jim (Kathy), Bill (Hope), Tom, Mike (Carolyn) and Dave Boucher; siblings Bernadette and Gerard; additionally, a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

"Do not walk in front of me; I may not follow. Do not walk behind me; I may not lead. Just walk beside me and be my friend."

Please visit www.edgerlyfh.com for a complete obituary, as sharing all the wonderful things about Marie was cost prohibitive and we have lots more to share.

SERVICES: The funeral Mass and burial will take place at a later date.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
