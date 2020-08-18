1/
Marie Winslow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEBANON, Maine - Marie Winslow, 65, of Lebanon, Maine died Saturday, August 15, 2020 in

her home with family by her side. She had a period of failing health with blood cancer and kidney failure. She was born in Manchester, England, on April 25, 1955. She was the daughter of Riopoldo and Beatrice D'Alfonso.

She was married on June 23, 1990 to her husband Tom of Lebanon, Maine. She is also survived by daughter Shannon Lafrance and her husband Kevin of Shapleigh, Maine; granddaughter Caitlin Hardin and husband Andrew of Orrington, Maine; granddaughter Talyn Saucier of Shapleigh, Maine; grandson Devin Lafrance of Shapleigh, Maine; her dog Bentley; brother Damian D'Alfonso, Tucson, Ariz.: sister Kate Hatch and husband Jeff of Rochester, N.H. She was predeceased by her mother, Beatrice, and brother Anthony D'Alfonso of Acton, Maine.

She had worked at the Bowl-O-Rama in Portsmouth, N.H., Moe's Italian Shop in Sanford, Maine and Navy Gateway Inns at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

She enjoyed working in her flower garden, riding the Harley, riding in the Street Rods, swimming in the pool and being with family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 18, 2020
Tom and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I send my condolences, I will always remember us three working together at Moe's. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Paul Veno
Friend
August 18, 2020
We have known Marie and her family for over thirty years. She was a wonderful person with a contagious laugh. We will remember as a wonderful wife. mother, daughter, Aunt, grandmother, sister and friend to those around her. Love and prayers to her family. You will be truly missed. R.I.P.
Ellen & Jeff Molnar
Ellen & Jeff Molnar
Friend
August 18, 2020
Keeping you in our prayers Tom and family
Jeff Gaudette
Friend
August 18, 2020
Marie was one of the kindest people you would ever want to know My heart is with Tom and the family. Rest easy now Marie
Cindy Hennelly
Friend
August 18, 2020
Deepest condolences to Tom and family. You are in our thoughts always.
Rest In Peace Marie! We miss you!
Randy & Liza Safford
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved