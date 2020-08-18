LEBANON, Maine - Marie Winslow, 65, of Lebanon, Maine died Saturday, August 15, 2020 in



her home with family by her side. She had a period of failing health with blood cancer and kidney failure. She was born in Manchester, England, on April 25, 1955. She was the daughter of Riopoldo and Beatrice D'Alfonso.



She was married on June 23, 1990 to her husband Tom of Lebanon, Maine. She is also survived by daughter Shannon Lafrance and her husband Kevin of Shapleigh, Maine; granddaughter Caitlin Hardin and husband Andrew of Orrington, Maine; granddaughter Talyn Saucier of Shapleigh, Maine; grandson Devin Lafrance of Shapleigh, Maine; her dog Bentley; brother Damian D'Alfonso, Tucson, Ariz.: sister Kate Hatch and husband Jeff of Rochester, N.H. She was predeceased by her mother, Beatrice, and brother Anthony D'Alfonso of Acton, Maine.



She had worked at the Bowl-O-Rama in Portsmouth, N.H., Moe's Italian Shop in Sanford, Maine and Navy Gateway Inns at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



She enjoyed working in her flower garden, riding the Harley, riding in the Street Rods, swimming in the pool and being with family and friends.







