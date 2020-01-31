Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conte Funeral Home
17 3RD ST
North Andover, MA 01845
(978) 681-5000
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conte Funeral Home
17 3RD ST
North Andover, MA 01845
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Andover, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Douglas


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. Douglas Obituary
ROCHESTER - Marilyn M. (Mozeen) Douglas, 84, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Frisbie Hospital in Rochester. She was born on July 18, 1935 to the late Kenneth and Alexina (Harris) Mozeen.

Marilyn grew up in Andover, Mass., and graduated from Punchard High School in 1953 and cherished meeting all her old friends never missing the Re-Unions. She was an X-Ray Technician at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H., and later enjoyed working at Ashland Farms in North Andover for many years where she developed many friendships with the residents.

Marilyn was an avid cat lover, loved going to craft fairs and shopping on line and really enjoyed lunches and get togethers with her friends at Tara. Most of all she loved her times with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Bruce Edward Douglass and is survived by her children, Ellen Douglas and her fiancée Timothy Sheehy of North Andover and Laurie Paul and her significant other Eric Saucier of Berwick, Maine. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kristin Chute and husband Kevin, Christopher Paul and wife Jessi, Matthew Paul and wife Sarah and David Arlin; as well as great-grandchildren Aiden, Chloe, Makayla, Parker, Peyton and Ryder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marilyn had a special cat, Sophie who will miss her dearly.

SERVICES: Family and friends may call on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 3rd St., North Andover, MA 01845. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover, Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com']; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'}); ga('aff.require', 'linker'); ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures'); ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains); ga('aff.send', 'pageview');