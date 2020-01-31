|
Calling hours
View Map
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
View Map
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Marilyn M. Douglass
1935 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Marilyn M. (Mozeen) Douglass, 84, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Frisbie Hospital in Rochester. She was born on July 18, 1935 to the late Kenneth and Alexina (Harris) Mozeen.
Marilyn grew up in Andover, Mass., and graduated from Punchard High School in 1953 and cherished meeting all her old friends never missing the Re-Unions. She was an X-Ray Technician at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H., and later enjoyed working at Ashland Farms in North Andover for many years where she developed many friendships with the residents.
Marilyn was an avid cat lover, loved going to craft fairs and shopping on line and really enjoyed lunches and get togethers with her friends at Tara. Most of all she loved her times with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Bruce Edward Douglass and is survived by her children, Ellen Douglass and her fiancée Timothy Sheehy of North Andover and Laurie Paul and her significant other Eric Saucier of Berwick, Maine. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kristin Chute and husband Kevin, Christopher Paul and wife Jessi, Matthew Paul and wife Sarah and David Arlin; as well as great-grandchildren Aiden, Chloe, Makayla, Parker, Peyton and Ryder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marilyn had a special cat, Sophie who will miss her dearly.
SERVICES: Family and friends may call on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 3rd St., North Andover, MA 01845. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover, Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
