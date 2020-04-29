|
DOVER - Marilyn Toth, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Bellamy Fields in Dover, N.H., following a short illness. Born February 10, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio she was the only daughter born to successful dairyman Joseph B. and Hungarian immigrant Margaret "Goldie" (Meyer) Balazs.
Marilyn was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School and attended Northwestern University.
Together with her spouse of 57-years, Louis P. Toth, they were long-term residents of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Towson, Md., and Dover, N.H. "Mill" was a homemaker whose passions included sports, flowers, and music, especially attending musicals.
Members of her family include her son Louis J. Toth and Emily Singley of Medford, Mass.; her siblings Richard Balazs of Cleveland, Ohio and Phillip Terry Balazs of Washington DC; and several nieces and nephews including godchild Anne Gold of Rye, N.Y.
She was predeceased by her husband, and her brothers John "Jack", Joseph B. Jr., and Paul Balazs, all of Cleveland, Ohio.
SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at this time.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020