NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Marion Idella Spencer, 72, of North Berwick, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Rochester, N.H., on August 25, 1948, the only daughter of Doctor R. and Cora J. (Sheldon) Rich.
She grew up in Berwick, graduating from Berwick High School, Class of '66.
On July 31, 1966, she married Raymond Daniel Spencer. They had just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year.
Marion was a devoted housewife and homemaker. She did some work outside the home, first at a local finance company, then as a hairdresser at a dress shop in North Berwick. For many years, she was the hairdresser for Lester Laing at the former Laing Funeral Chapel.
Marion was happiest in the company of those she loved, quilting, working her beautiful gardens, studying genealogy, being a wife and mother, an aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to all.
She is predeceased by her brothers, William and James Rich; and daughter-in-law Betty Spencer.
Marion is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Raymond Daniel Spencer; daughter Kristine and her husband Tom; son Daniel R. Spencer; many nieces and nephews whom she loved as dearly as her own.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick.
Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to: Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 (www.popememorialcvhs.org
). To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marion's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
. Arrangements are in care of Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., P.O. Box 728, Berwick, ME 03901.