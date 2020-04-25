Home

Marion Arnold
Marion May Arnold


1931 - 2020
Marion May Arnold Obituary
DOVER - Marion May Arnold, 89, of Columbus Ave., died at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living Facility on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born February 13, 1931, in Dexter, Maine; the daughter of Wilbur L. and Una (Hasey) Gordon.

Marion worked for Clarostat Manufacturing Company for many years.

Marion was a member of the VFW, Eastern Star and was a Girl Scout leader. She loved sewing cloths for her daughters. She enjoyed music and playing her organ and accordion at family gatherings. She loved her flower gardens and living on the Garrison Farm.

She is survived by her children, Donna Clark and her husband Gordon of Dover, Sandra Burk and her companion Patrick Holcomb of Dover and Samuel V. Arnold IV and his wife Diane of New Durham; grandchildren, Chelsea, Mallory, Savannah, Madison, Timothy, Kelley, Katie and Ashlei; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Walker, Dakota, Jack, McKenna, Brooke, Lucas, Jacob and Mason.

She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Samuel Arnold III, a sister Gertrude Pichette and a brother William Gordon.

SERVICES: Services will be private. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at or to Amy's Treat P.O. Box 2234, Dover, NH 03821.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
