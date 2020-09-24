1/1
Marion R. Carleton
1928 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Marion R. Carleton, 92, of South Blueberry Lane, died on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation after suffering complications with her health starting in May of this year. Born February 8, 1928 in Derry, N.H.; the daughter of Chester B. and Mildred (Brown) Richardson.

She worked for many years for the AT&T Company.

She was a beloved Aunt and Great Aunt and is survived by two cousins; five being predeceased, and a beloved friend to many. She is also survived by her loving companion of four years, Mr. Charles Croft of Rochester, N.H.; her daughter Cherylyn L. Butler of Barrington, N.H.; and five grandchildren, Dawn E. Corriveau, Robert A. Briggs, Ryan C. Hillner, Paul J. Ott ll. and Dylan A. Butler; and six great-grandchildren, with one on the way in January 2021.

She is predeceased by her parents; beloved sister, Louise M. Siwacki; first husband, Andrew J. Fowler Jr.; and her second husband Arthur G. Carleton.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12 p.m., at the Greenwood Cemetery in Kingston, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association in her name. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
