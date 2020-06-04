DOVER - Marion Smith Nossiff, 95, of Towle Ave., passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Hyder Hospice House in Dover.
SERVICES: A private family service will be held at a later date. To sign her online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.