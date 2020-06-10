SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Marjorie Bailey, 89, a long time resident of South Berwick, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Carriage Hill in Madbury. Born in Dover, N.H., on January 27, 1931 she was a daughter of Merritt Sr. and Marion Newick (Shuttleworth) Shapleigh.
Marge was raised in Eliot and graduated from Eliot High school with the class of 1949.
Marge worked at Clarastat in Dover for 15 years as a set up and operator, was the assistant manager of the cafeteria at Frisbee school. She greatly enjoyed many years as an AVON lady making many friends and loyal customers.
She married her loving husband Melvin A. Bailey Jr., in 1964, and they settled in South Berwick. Marjorie enjoyed time as a brownie leader while her kids were growing up. She was a member of the Eight & Forty. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxillary Unit #47 in Rollinsford, N.H. since 1961, serving many positions including President and Chaplain. She was devoted to the Poppy Program, donating all the proceeds to the PEASE Greeter, she enjoyed making them, donating them and along with her dedication to the Manchester VA Hospital where she donated to the Christmas gift program she earned the American Legion "Woman of the Year" honor.
In 1981 while attending a National American Legion convention she fell in love with Hawaii. In 1983 Mel and Marge went on a four island tour and fell in love with Kauai, where later they purchased their condo. They looked forward to visiting every year from 1983 until 2016.
She is survived by her loving family, William Budlong of Eliot, Linda Oakes of Dexter, Beth and her husband Michael DuBois of Rochester, Michael Budlong of Rochester, Arlene Conley of Berwick, Debra Gomez of Texas, Deanna and Mark Meyer from Arizona and Melvin and Leila Bailey of Massachusetts and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored, sisters Patricia Witham and Marcia Goss of Eliot, and brother William and his wife Patricia Shapleigh of Eliot. She was predeceased by her husband Melvin in 2012, sister Carolyn Hale and brother Merritt Shapleigh Jr.
SERVICES: Friends may visit with her family, using the State of Maine mandated COVID19 guidelines, including mandatory masks and controlled entry on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A private funeral will be celebrated. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Manchester VA, 718 Smyth Rd. Manchester, NH 03104.Care for the Bailey family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Care providers.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.