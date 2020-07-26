1/
Marjorie E. Comisky
1927 - 2020
DOVER - Marjorie E. Comisky, 93 of Dover Point Rd., passed away peacefully on Thursday July 23, 2020 at home.

Born Jan. 31, 1927 in Boston Mass., the daughter of Earl and Alma (Oelling) Johnson. She grew up in Newmarket, N.H. and graduated from Macintosh College.

In 1949 she married Thomas Comisky, settled in Dover, N.H. and became a homemaker that took loving care of her family.

Marjorie is survived by her sons Dean Comisky of Dover, N.H., Gary Comisky and his wife Susan of Berwick, Maine, son-in-law, Scott Byron of Barrington, N.H. four grandchildren, Rahshell, Taylor, Riley, Brett, and two great grandchildren. She was a warm and caring person that will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Comisky, and daughter Gail Byron.

A private graveside service will be held at a later time at Pine Hill Cemetery where she will join her husband.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
