ROCHESTER - Marjorie "Midge" Johnson, 81, passed away quietly early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at her home in Rochester, N.H. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of Ralph and Madeline (Tetrault) Johnson.
Midge was an avid painter who filled her home with many of her finest works. She loved the ocean, her poodles, riding her horse, and writing. She also was a member of the Greater New England Multiple Sclerosis Society, in which she held many chapter positions over the years.
Midge is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Madeline, husbands Paul Hartson, Mike Petite and Franklyn Johnson, and grandson Troy W. Hartson Jr.
Midge is survived by her children Troy Hartson, Sr., of Durham N.H., Lisa (John) Corrigan of Minnie, Wis., and Simone (Joseph) Duven of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren Jeremy (Ashley) Hartson, Joseph (Sabrina) Duven, Samantha Duven and great-grandson Bennett W. Hartson.
The family of would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice and the Good Morning Program provided by Rochester Police Department for their care of Midge.
SERVICES; Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Greenland, N.H. For online condolences please visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.