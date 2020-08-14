1/
Marjorie "Midge" Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Marjorie "Midge" Johnson, 81, passed away quietly early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at her home in Rochester, N.H. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of Ralph and Madeline (Tetrault) Johnson.

Midge was an avid painter who filled her home with many of her finest works. She loved the ocean, her poodles, riding her horse, and writing. She also was a member of the Greater New England Multiple Sclerosis Society, in which she held many chapter positions over the years.

Midge is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Madeline, husbands Paul Hartson, Mike Petite and Franklyn Johnson, and grandson Troy W. Hartson Jr.

Midge is survived by her children Troy Hartson, Sr., of Durham N.H., Lisa (John) Corrigan of Minnie, Wis., and Simone (Joseph) Duven of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren Jeremy (Ashley) Hartson, Joseph (Sabrina) Duven, Samantha Duven and great-grandson Bennett W. Hartson.

The family of would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice and the Good Morning Program provided by Rochester Police Department for their care of Midge.

SERVICES; Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Greenland, N.H. For online condolences please visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved