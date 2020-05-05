|
|
DOVER - Marjorie May Davis, 93, of Back River Road, died peacefully at her home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born December 29, 1926 in Dover, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of John and Ellen (Piper) Fenton.
Marjorie graduated from Dover High School Class of 1945 and went on to work for New England Telephone Company for 39 years.
Marjorie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always good for a laugh. She was very kind and generous and always willing to help those in need. She enjoyed working out in the yard and was an avid baker who loved to share her goodies with everyone. Her favorite activities were shopping, dining out and getting her hair done at her favorite salon, Bellaviso, every Friday. Marjorie was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Anne L. Cote and her husband Edward D. Cote of Stark, N.H., Justin E. Davis III and his wife Margaret A. Davis of South Berwick, Maine, John P. Davis of Effingham, N.H.; four grandchildren, Danielle M. Davis of Portsmouth, N.H., Justin E. Davis IV of Portland, Maine, Jason E. Cote and wife Kelly J. Cote of Rochester, N.H., and Jonathan M. Cote of Rochester, N.H.; great-granddaughter Olivia A. Cote; sister Jacqueline Ferland and husband Rene of Dover, N.H.; brother Joseph Fenton and wife Nancy of Rollinsford, N.H.; sister in-law Rose Fenton of Dover, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Justin "Eddie" Davis in 1991, brothers Francis Fenton, Charles Fenton, Robert Fenton and James Fenton; sisters Elanor Keating and Alice Routhier.
SERVICES: Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no calling hours or other gatherings. There will a Mass in Marjorie's honor which will stream live at 11 a.m., on Wednesday May 6, 2020 from St. Mary's Church in Dover. It can be viewed on the website assumptiondovernh.org. Once entering the site, click on the blue button marked "Live Stream" at the top of the screen, you will be looking down the aisle to the altar, click on the icon to expand the screen size. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 5 to May 8, 2020