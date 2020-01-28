|
|
|
|
|
|
STRAFFORD - Marjorie Wheeler Stiles, 101, of Strafford, N.H., passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1918 in Lexington, Mass., the eldest daughter of Arthur and Christine Wheeler. She was one of nine children and enjoyed close relationships with her siblings throughout her life.
Prior to her marriage she enjoyed staying summers at the coast with friends and working at a variety of winter and summer resorts in the White Mountains. She was an avid skier. In 1946, her parents moved to Strafford, N.H. and bought a farm. While visiting them, she met James F. Stiles, whom she married in 1948. To her surprise, she embraced her role as a farmer's wife and excelled. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, sewing, and raising her four children. When farming ceased to be profitable, she and James sold homemade bread to Calef's Country Store, owned and operated a restaurant, and managed rental properties. Later in life, she enjoyed international travel, visiting various countries in Europe and the Middle East.
Marjorie was well known for her loving and generous nature. She was active in the Strafford Women's Club, the Third Baptist Church, the Ladies' Service Circle, the Historical Society, and she volunteered at the Hill Library. She was also tax collector for the town of Strafford for a period of time.
She is survived by her children, Beverly Shea of Ashland, Va., Susan Barnes of Bow Lake Strafford, N.H., Robert Stiles of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Carol Stiles of Strafford, N.H. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Sara Stiles, Joseph Stiles, Maxfield Shea, Clara Shea Totten, and Eleanor Shea, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James F. Stiles, and all of her siblings.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on February 1, at 2 p.m. at the Third Baptist Church on Parker Mountain Road in Center Strafford. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial donations can be made to Strafford Historical Society Bicentennial Committee, RR 202#A, Strafford, NH 03884.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com'];
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'});
ga('aff.require', 'linker');
ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures');
ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains);
ga('aff.send', 'pageview');