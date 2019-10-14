|
|
EUSTIS, Maine - Mark D. Henderson, "Papa Mark," age 57 of Eustis, Maine passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 in Eustis.
Mark was born on Sept. 6, 1962, to Eugene and Hazel Henderson. He was raised in Rochester, N.H. and graduated from Spaulding High School. He later received a degree in Criminal Justice from McIntosh College. He went to work for Central Maine Power as a mechanic then later became a lineman and a union steward.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman, as well as a skilled hunter and fisherman. Mark followed his passion for the outdoors and moved to Eustis, Maine. He continued his career with Central Maine Power in Eustis, where he quickly became well known and loved within his community. Mark's easy-going personality and love of life made a lasting impression on anyone he encountered.
Mark was the loving father of Justin Henderson and his wife Sara of Bow, N.H., Nicholas Henderson and his companion Becky Henderson of Bath, N.H., Alexander Henderson and his companion Nakita Floyd of Lebanon, Maine, Megan Henderson and her fiance Alexander Hodsdon of Sanford, Maine, Andrew McKee of Lebanon, Maine, and Lindsey McKee of Dover, N.H.
He was the cherished grandfather "Papa Mark" to Ashlynn and Steven Henderson, AJ and Lily McKee, and Seth and Sheamus Henderson.
Mark will be missed by his loving companion Lori Babb, as well as his siblings David and Brenda Henderson, of Fremont, Calif., Susan and Michael Mayo, of Rochester, N.H., Tammy and Mark St. Pierre of Farmington, N.H., Stanley Henderson and his companion Pam Kenyon, of Lebanon, Maine, Betty and Mark Richardson, of Barrington, N.H., Bonnie and Rick Lepine, of Hendersonville, N.C., and Kenny and Kristen Henderson, of Farmington, N.H. As well as all of his favorite nieces and nephews.
Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine. Please consider giving a remembrance gift to support Mark's love of the outdoors, to Arnold Trail Snowmobile Club (ATSC), PO Box 152, Eustis, Maine 04936.
Private memorial services will be held at a later time.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019