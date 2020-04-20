|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Mark Dennis Jacobson of Somersworth, N.H. passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Mark was born on Jan. 13, 1958 and raised in Rollinsford, N.H. He graduated Somersworth High School in 1976, and McIntosh College in 1988.
Mark married his high school sweetheart, Janet Jacobson (Vincent), who he referred to as his guardian angel. Mark and Janet laid down roots in Somersworth, N.H., where they raised their three children, Katie, Lori and Matthew.
Mark enjoyed woodworking and puttering around the house. Mark's most recent hobby was designing houses. Mark was a family man with his biggest love being his grandchildren.
Mark was employed for many years by UNH where he worked coordinating capital building projects. He was most recently employed as a machine operator at Sig Sauer.
He was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish. He had a great love for the children's ministry specifically vacation bible school. He put his woodworking talents and creative mind to the test to give the children the most their imaginations can explore.
Mark is predeceased by his father Merle D Jacobson, his mother J. Ardith Jacobson (Haines), and his sister Bambi-Lynn Schanck (Jacobson).
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Janet, his children: Katie Airey (Jacobson) and Ben Airey, Lori Pay (Jacobson) and Brian Pay, and Matthew Jacobson. His grandchildren Isaiah, Isabella, Lydia, Hudson, and Hannah. His brother, Michael Jacobson and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please consider donation to St. Ignatius Faith Formation Program, 404 High St, Somersworth, NH or the at 2.heart.org .
Services will be private. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernieruneralhome.net
Care for the Jacobson family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020