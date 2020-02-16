|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Mark G. Lapierre, 70, of Elizabeth St. died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Born Dec. 16, 1949 in Rochester he was the son of the late Roger and Elizabeth (Corpening) Lapierre.
Mark is a lifelong resident of Rochester; he is a graduate of Spaulding High School Class of 1969. After graduation Mark served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed as a rigger at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard, spent time working for ALL Door and Lock, and had several other odd jobs. Mark played football for the Tri-City Chargers and carried the love of football with him as he coached the green team at Roger Allen. As his sons grew older, he coached them and many of their friends in Babe Ruth baseball. Mark was larger than life as well as the life of the party. He gave his all to everyone and never asked for anything in return.
Members of his family include his wife of 45 years, Julie (Keller) Lapierre of Rochester; his sons, Brock Lapierre and his wife Teresa of Northwood and Zeke Lapierre and his wife Amanda of East Rochester; his daughter Jacy Turgeon and her husband Michael of Rochester; nine grandchildren, a half-sister, Deanna Crouse, a special brother in-law, Mike Gagnon (his buddy) and his wife Melanie, brother in-law Paul Vachon and his wife Joni, sister in-laws; Susan Raab and her husband Donald, sister in-law, Pam Parks and her husband John.
Mark was predeceased by his parents and his three brothers, Paul, Bret, and Chad.
Mark's family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jodi Marshall of the Gero-Psych floor at Frisbie Hospital, Kathy Boyd of Cornerstone and all the other staff for their care throughout Mark's illness
SERVICES: Visitation will be held Monday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H 03867.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the St Mary's Church in Rochester.
Burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery in the Spring.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020