LEBANON, Maine - Mark Lowell Jeralds, 61, of Lebanon, Maine, passed away on Friday, November 20 2020, at his home after a period of failing health. Born in Eliot, Maine on December 28, 1968, he was the son of Lillian LaFlemme and Frederick Jeralds.



He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Danielle and her husband Jason of Acton, Maine; daughter Sara and her husband Matthew of Rochester, N.H.; daughter Lilly and her partner Christopher of Ogunquit, Maine; brother, Alan Jeralds of Berwick, Maine. He is also survived by his much adored 10 grandchildren; Destiny, Devin, Dru, Bryer, Jillian and Jacqlyn; and step-grandchildren Jordan, Brayden, Kobe and Jaxson.



He was predeceased by his beloved brother, David Jeralds.



He enjoyed a long fulfilling career at New England Fishing Gear where he had close relationships with his customers, vendors and colleagues.



He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing, golfing and traveling with his wife. He had a knack for cooking and even wrote his own cookbook.



He was always a family man, hosting gatherings for every occasion, especially when his daughters were young. You could often find him and his best friend, Merrill Crosby dancing and singing-as music was his major passion. Mark was the life of the party and adored by all who knew him.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store