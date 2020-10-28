DOVER - Marlene Beatrice Jupinko (Boudreau) of Dover, N.H., died peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by her children, after a period of failing health. Marlene was born on October 14, 1939 in Dover, N.H. She was the only child of Armand and Hazel Boudreau.



A lifelong resident of Dover, N.H., she attended Saint Mary Academy, where she graduated high school in the Class of 1957. Marlene worked for Dan's Star Market for several years as a cashier and customer service associate. She later worked for Federal Savings Bank and retired from Liberty Mutual.



Throughout her life, Marlene was passionately dedicated to her family. Her home was her haven and within its four walls, she created a cozy and warm environment that will be fondly remembered by her family. Marlene loved baking sweet treats, especially her made-from-scratch Christmas cookies, which always were meticulously decorated for the holidays. She had a culinary love for her Franco-Lebanese upbringing, which she lovingly shared in her infamous meat pies. Although her own baking was her favorite, we would be remiss not to mention her love for the maple rounds and lemon donuts from Harvey's Bakery. Marlene loved big band music, she was an avid, skilled knitter and she lived for long, hot days spent on York Beach. Her family will mostly remember her for her fierce and unfaltering independence, a true feminist at heart. Her life's soundtrack can be summed up with Frank Sinatra's song, "I Did It My Way".



Marlene is survived by her three children: daughter Susan McClendon (Anthony McClendon), son Robert Scott Beaumont, and daughter Mary Beth Spainhower (Dale Spainhower). She was a very proud Nana to four grandchildren, Katie McClendon-Soto, Jonathan McClendon, Peter Georgakilas and Kendall May Spainhower. She was also Grannie to two beautiful great-granddaughters, Beatrice Soto and Raeny McClendon.



SERVICES: At her request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Saint Mary Cemetery, Dover, N.H., on October 29, 2020 at 10 a.m.



"No shadow to depress you, only joys to surround you, God Himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, today, tomorrow, and every day."







