Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Purdy Funeral Chapel
Lee, NH
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Purdy Funeral Chapel
Lee, NH
View Map
Marlene M. Bateman


1939 - 2019
NORTHWOOD - Marlene M. Bateman, 80, of Northwood N.H., died unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 22, 1939 in Dover, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Stella (LeClerc) Daley.

She was an avid fan of Nascar racing, the Boston Red Sox and loved watching Dancing with the Stars and Family Feud.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Pamela Bateman-Chasse and her husband Jeffrey of Rochester; her brother, Gerald P. Daley, his wife Loris and their children Dan Daley, Paula DePlanche and her husband John, and Cheryl Thompson and her husband Bill; her beloved cat Cassie; several nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Cindy Bateman and her husband, Clarence Bateman.

SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at Purdy Funeral Chapel in Lee on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Prayer service at 12 p.m. and small reception downstairs.

Family flowers only. Cassie was rescued by Voice for Animals Milton Chapter and contributions can be made to that organization at 14 Golden Circle Drive, Farmington, NH 03835 or an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
