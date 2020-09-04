ROCHESTER - Martha J. Fowler, 65, of Rochester, peacefully went "home to be with the Lord" at Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home in Scarborough, Maine after a brief illness. Born in Rochester, N.H., she was the daughter of John and Louise Fowler.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Fowler Sargent and her husband, Gregg Sargent; her nephew, Jacob A. Sargent of Los Angeles; her niece, Amy Sargent; and many cousins and dear friends.
Martha attended Spaulding High School and received her B.A. in English and minor in Business Administration at UNH in 1977. She received her master's degree in Library Science at Southern Connecticut State University in 1987.
From 1977 until 1986, Martha worked as a Claims Representative and Operations Manager for the Social Security Administration in Lowell, Massachusetts. She was currently employed at the Rochester Opera House as the business manager overseeing finances, performer contracts, fundraising and many other duties to keep the venue running smoothly. She was the current president of the Rochester Historical Society and was well known for her historical newspaper articles published in local papers, along with Rochester historical photos posted on social media. Martha served as clerk/treasurer for many years at her beloved Walnut Grove Church on the Salmon Falls Road. She also was a respite worker for Community Partners helping to care for her niece, Amy.
Growing up on her parent's farm on the Salmon Falls road, Martha enjoyed taking walks in the fields and woods looking for wild flowers and enjoying nature. She loved to be around relatives especially at family parties. She enjoyed spending time with friends and her Walnut Grove church family.
SERVICES; Due to the current Covid pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Walnut Grove Church, P.O. Box 813, Rochester, NH 03866 or The Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., Rochester, NH 03867.
