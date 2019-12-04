|
DOVER - Martha Koutrelakos, 98, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Carlyle House, Framingham, Mass. Born in Dover September 6, 1921 the daughter of Anastasios and Alexandra (Koulouvakos) Koutrelakos, attended Dover Schools and lived here for most of her lifetime.
She was a former employee of Miller Shoe Co. and the Puritan Store.
Martha was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and the Alkistis Ladies Society.
She is survived by her brother Dr. James Koutrelakos of New York City; nieces and nephews Sandra Carswell and husband William of Dover, Stephen Koutrelakos and wife Mellinee Lesley of Texas and Michael Koutrelakos of Florida; as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings Stella Antonoplos, Demetria Beatrice Koutrelakos, George Koutrelakos and Theodore Koutrelakos.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 9, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Timothy Curren officiating. Burial will be in Annunciation Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
