WAKEFIELD - Martin "Marty" Raymond Heon, Jr., age 78, of Wakefield, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a valiant fight with cancer.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Martin's Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, NH 03878. The mass will be livestreamed for those that cannot attend. Please visit www.stignatius-stmary.org
. Urn interment with military honors will immediately follow the service at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth. To express condolences and view the complete obituary, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
.