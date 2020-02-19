|
ROCHESTER - Mary A. Caplette, 93, Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after a period of failing health.
Survivors are her sons, Richard (Emma) and James (Denise) and daughter Shirley Millette (Llewelyn) all of Rochester; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; her brother Robert Bryant (Margarethe) of Utah; sister-in-law Maria Caplette of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Philip and daughter Rita Logan.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 23, at 2 p.m., at Rochester SDA Church, 28 Cushing Blvd. Rochester, N.H. Burial will be held in the spring at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020