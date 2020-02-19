Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Rochester SDA Church
28 Cushing Blvd
Rochester, NH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Caplette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Caplette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Caplette Obituary
ROCHESTER - Mary A. Caplette, 93, Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after a period of failing health.

Survivors are her sons, Richard (Emma) and James (Denise) and daughter Shirley Millette (Llewelyn) all of Rochester; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; her brother Robert Bryant (Margarethe) of Utah; sister-in-law Maria Caplette of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Philip and daughter Rita Logan.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 23, at 2 p.m., at Rochester SDA Church, 28 Cushing Blvd. Rochester, N.H. Burial will be held in the spring at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -