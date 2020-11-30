Mary, you were special to me and my family. I will always appreciate your generosity to us when you knew we needed some time for respite and you offered up your beach house for my family and friends to enjoy. I will always be gracious for everything that you and your children have done for us. You raised a great family and I will treasure these memories always. RIP lovely lady! You and George can now see each other once again. Doreen and Herbie Kent and family.



