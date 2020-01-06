|
|
DOVER - Mary Ann (Shea) Carey, age 83, of Dover, N.H., formerly of Tewksbury, Mass., passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Dover, N.H.
Mother of W. Timothy Carey and his wife Ruth of Cambridge, Mass., Dr. E. Theodore Carey and his wife Susan Mathison Carey of Nashua, N.H., Anna C. Pereira and her husband Bob of Rochester, N.H., L. Thomas Carey and his wife Ina of Westminster, Mass., and Angie Sciarappa and her husband James of Wakefield, Mass., and their father, Ernest T. Carey and his wife Francois of Henderson, Nev. Sister of the late James Shea of Litchfield, N.H. She leaves 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many extended family members.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Family and friends are invited to meet on Friday, Jan. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury for her Memorial Funeral Mass. Interment of her ashes will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Fosters from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020