Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017

Mary Beaudoin


1921 - 2020
Mary Beaudoin Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Mary Beaudoin, 98, of Somersworth, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 1, 1921 in Somersworth; the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Hanegan) Flanagan. She was a graduate of Somersworth High School.

She is survived by daughters, Roberta (Sonny) Gagne, Cinthia Maloomian and Katherly (Dana) Langton; grandchildren, Amy, Drew, Cara, Derek, Kaylie and Kenzie; and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 76 years, Robert Beaudoin, her son-in-law, Ralph Maloomian and her grandson, Robert Maloomian.

SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020
