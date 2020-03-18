|
SOMERSWORTH - Mary Beaudoin, 98, of Somersworth, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 1, 1921 in Somersworth; the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Hanegan) Flanagan. She was a graduate of Somersworth High School.
She is survived by daughters, Roberta (Sonny) Gagne, Cinthia Maloomian and Katherly (Dana) Langton; grandchildren, Amy, Drew, Cara, Derek, Kaylie and Kenzie; and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 76 years, Robert Beaudoin, her son-in-law, Ralph Maloomian and her grandson, Robert Maloomian.
SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020