DOVER - Mary Burgess Huff, 91, a longtime resident of Dover, New Hampshire succumbed to a stroke on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mary was born on the family farm in Warren, Maine on April 27, 1928.
Mary attended elementary school in Warren and later her family moved to a farm in New Sharon, Maine where she graduated from high school. Mary then attended and graduated from the Skowhegan Business School in Skowhegan, Maine. While there, she met her husband of 69 years, Robert Wendal Huff of North New Portland, Maine who predeceased her in January of 2018.
In the late nineteen fifties Robert and Mary moved to Dover, New Hampshire where they maintained a residence until March of 2019. After bringing up two children Mary worked at Strafford Savings Bank for many years as secretary to the bank vice president. During her life she enjoyed knitting, sewing, skiing, fishing, snowmobiling and line dancing. Along with her husband she spent 20 winters in Naples, Florida walking on the beach, riding bicycle, and activities and games with friends and relatives.
Mary spent the last 15 months of her life at Kirkwood Corners in Lee, New Hampshire. There with the other residents she enjoyed daily activities of games, movies, music, trips to see Christmas lights, museums and stopping for lunch and ice cream along the way. Several photos taken by the staff show her blissful smile on Valentine's Day with sweets in the foreground.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, William Burgess and Caroline (Post) of New Sharon, Maine, a sister Elisabeth Rackliff of Hudson, Maine, two brothers, Richard of New Sharon, Maine and Fred of Palm Springs, California. She is survived by one sister, Martha Bosworth of Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda with Eric Leighton of Dover, New Hampshire; son Wayne and wife Lynn (Tremblay) of Albion, Maine; granddaughter Amy Marie and husband Paul Gregoire of Skowhegan, Maine.
Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband in East New Portland, Maine. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020