Mary C. DuBois
1926 - 2020
DOVER – Mary C. DuBois passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Mullen Callaghan from Dover, N.H. and Owen Callaghan of Rochester, N.H. She was born in Dover on June 26, 1926, and was a lifelong resident there.

She was married to Arthur J. DuBois of Dover for 71 years. He predeceased her this year on May 17. She is survived by her six sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Beth DuBois of Rochester, N.H.; Brian DuBois and Bernice Sullivan of Wentworth, N.H.; Neil DuBois and Liz Cacciola of Elkins, N.H.; Brendan DuBois and Mona Pinette of Exeter, N.H.; Dennis and Cindy DuBois of Victoria, Minnesota, and Stephen and Lara DuBois of Newfields, N.H.

She has fourteen grandchildren: Bridget DuBois Matile, Siobhan DuBois Cardinal, Lindsay DuBois, Michael DuBois, Caitlan DuBois, Benjamin DuBois, Julia DuBois, Phelan DuBois, Nora DuBois, Erin DuBois, Meghan DuBois, Mallory DuBois, Molly DuBois and Samantha DuBois. She also has six great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

She is also survived by her brother, Owen Callaghan, and was predeceased by her brother Leo M. Callaghan, who died in combat in World War II, and her brother Joseph Callaghan of Wakefield.

Mary was a 1944 graduate of Dover High School and then graduated from the New Hampshire School of Beauty in Concord.

For many years, Mary was the owner and proprietor of the Dover Point Beauty Walk, and also worked as a hairdresser at St. Anne's Nursing Home. With her husband Arthur, she was also a co-owner of the Hilltop Doughnut Shop in Somersworth, N.H.

Mary was an active community supporter in Dover, and served on the parish council for St. Joseph's Church, as well as a Eucharistic Minister, and assisted both Cub Scout Pack 170 and Boy Scout Troop 170, worked for many years as a poll worker during municipal and state elections, served on the school board for St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and as a volunteer for the Dover Food Pantry.

Mary was devoted to her family, and enjoyed traveling with her husband Arthur to the White Mountains, Canada, the Caribbean, and twice to Ireland, where she located her ancestral home in Keady, County of Armagh.

One of her proudest accomplishments was a self-published book in which she published amusing anecdotes of raising six sons from the 1950's through the 1980's.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dover Food Pantry, 1 Silver St., Dover, NH 03820.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 24, 2020
So sorry DuBois family. I remember her as a wonderful mom. Big hugs ❤
Debbie LaBonte Gazda
Friend
July 24, 2020
Mary and Arthur had many fans. Dick LaBonte, son Mike, Daughters Debbie and Paula. Beautiful family.
Richard LaBonte
Friend
July 24, 2020
Mary and Arthur together again. What beautiful people. I so loved talking to them at church. Always so warm and welcoming. My sincere condolences for your loss.
Pati Frew-Waters
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Thoughts and prayers go out to all of Mary's family. I have many memories of summers at camp with my cousins. May the many happy memories help you through the difficult days ahead.
Jim, Evelyn Pettis
Family
July 24, 2020
Sincere sympathy for the loss of your Mom.
Betty Turgeon
