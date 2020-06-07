YORK BEACH, Maine - On May 27, 2020, our matriarch, Mary Caroline Tomes, went to be in the garden with the Lord. Caroline was born at home on May 4, 1925, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Lillian A. (Tinker) Peterson and Olaf A. Peterson.



Mary graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1943 and became a telephone operator in Hampton, New Hampshire, and in Dallas, Texas where her daughter Terril was born. Later, she returned to New England and worked as a telephone operator at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



In 1980, she and her husband Carl opened the Golden Pineapple restaurant in York Beach, Maine. She loved to create floor plans and used her skill to convert her 1700s cape house into the restaurant that she and Carl operated. Sunday breakfast was their busiest time when they regularly served up to 200 people. Caroline was the boss and ran a tight ship. She fondly remembered employees who worked at the restaurant for years. Her family cherishes the recipes that were made at the restaurant.



She had many albums filled with pictures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the loves of her life. She loved to get her hair done and loved her Mustang convertibles. Caroline was always busy with a home-improvement project and never missed Wheel of Fortune.



She is survived by her daughter Terril Fernald and husband Timothy W. Fernald of York Beach, Maine; grandchildren Jansen J. Fernald of Brooklyn, New York; Timothy W. Fernald II of York Beach, Maine; and Jennifer C. Rousseau and husband Aaron Rousseau of Dover, New Hampshire; great-grandchildren Celine Rousseau and Cyrus Rousseau of Dover, New Hampshire; and Justin Fernald of York Beach, Maine.



She will be reunited with her husband Carl, who predeceased her in 2001, her brothers Oliver and John Peterson, and her sisters Esther Flanders and Phyllis Hayford.



Special thanks to York Hospital Home Care and Hospice and the York Beach Fire Department for your years of caring and compassion.



SERVICES: Services will be private. Burial will be in the South Street Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Arrangements by the Farrell Funeral Home, Portsmouth, N.H.







