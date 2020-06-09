SOMERSWORTH - Mary E. Shaw, 72, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester on October 9, 1947. She was the daughter of Raymond and Doris (Bisson) Bickford.
She was educated in the Somersworth schools and a member of the Somersworth High School class of 1965. As a lifelong resident of Somersworth, Mary was proud to serve the community as an employee, leader and volunteer. She worked as the Administrative Assistant for the Somersworth Public Works and Highway Department for over 20 years. During that time she served as the Sexton of Forest Glade Cemetery. Upon retirement, she served for 12 years on the cemetery's board of trustees including these last two years as the Board's Chairwoman. In addition, she served as the President of the New Hampshire Cemetery Association from
1998-2000.
Another civic passion of hers was scouting. Mary was a Girl Scout in her youth and served as a Girl Scout leader for over a decade. Even in retirement she never lost her passion to support the Girl Scouting cause, buying cases of Girl Scout cookies every year. In the community Mary volunteered to help organize events such as the Somersworth International Children's Festival and the City's Annual Christmas Parade.
Mary was also a lifelong and active member of Holy Trinity Church. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher, Christmas Fair organizer and in her youth rang the Holy Trinity Church bells.
Most important to Mary however was her family. She was a proud mother and memere for her four children and grandchildren. She enjoyed tremendously attending, hosting and planning family events such as holidays, reunions and birthdays. In particular Christmas was when her smile shined the brightest as the holiday brought together extended family and generations long traditions.
Mary was also well known for her lifetime passions of reading, traveling, baking, crocheting, and sewing. Freshly baked goods, homemade clothes, pictures of travels and mystery novels were staples in her household.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Norman G. Shaw and her brother Richard Bickford. Survivors include their children: Lisa McKinney, her husband David and their children Brian and Stephen, Norman G. Shaw II and his children Django and Broomhilda, Thomas Shaw and Amanda and David Tomaszewski and their children Noah and Pela. She is also survived by her brothers Charlie and Albert Bickford, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call Friday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m., at The Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Mary was a proud survivor of Polycystic Kidney Disease, as such in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the PKD Foundation. https://pkdcure.org/ P.O. Box 871847 Kansas City MO 64187.
She was educated in the Somersworth schools and a member of the Somersworth High School class of 1965. As a lifelong resident of Somersworth, Mary was proud to serve the community as an employee, leader and volunteer. She worked as the Administrative Assistant for the Somersworth Public Works and Highway Department for over 20 years. During that time she served as the Sexton of Forest Glade Cemetery. Upon retirement, she served for 12 years on the cemetery's board of trustees including these last two years as the Board's Chairwoman. In addition, she served as the President of the New Hampshire Cemetery Association from
1998-2000.
Another civic passion of hers was scouting. Mary was a Girl Scout in her youth and served as a Girl Scout leader for over a decade. Even in retirement she never lost her passion to support the Girl Scouting cause, buying cases of Girl Scout cookies every year. In the community Mary volunteered to help organize events such as the Somersworth International Children's Festival and the City's Annual Christmas Parade.
Mary was also a lifelong and active member of Holy Trinity Church. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher, Christmas Fair organizer and in her youth rang the Holy Trinity Church bells.
Most important to Mary however was her family. She was a proud mother and memere for her four children and grandchildren. She enjoyed tremendously attending, hosting and planning family events such as holidays, reunions and birthdays. In particular Christmas was when her smile shined the brightest as the holiday brought together extended family and generations long traditions.
Mary was also well known for her lifetime passions of reading, traveling, baking, crocheting, and sewing. Freshly baked goods, homemade clothes, pictures of travels and mystery novels were staples in her household.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Norman G. Shaw and her brother Richard Bickford. Survivors include their children: Lisa McKinney, her husband David and their children Brian and Stephen, Norman G. Shaw II and his children Django and Broomhilda, Thomas Shaw and Amanda and David Tomaszewski and their children Noah and Pela. She is also survived by her brothers Charlie and Albert Bickford, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call Friday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m., at The Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Mary was a proud survivor of Polycystic Kidney Disease, as such in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the PKD Foundation. https://pkdcure.org/ P.O. Box 871847 Kansas City MO 64187.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.