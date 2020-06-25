BEDFORD - Mary J. Tsaousidis, 88 of Bedford, formerly of Dover, passed away, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 peacefully after a brief illness. She was born in New Bedford, Mass., on January 23, 1932, one of four children of John and Eugenia (Tselios) Yotides.
She graduated from New Bedford HS in 1950.
She retired from the National Visa Center in Portsmouth, N.H., at the age of 72.
Mary was a loving mother, she enjoyed family and friends and was a staple of Dover for over 47 years.
She is survived by her son, Thomas LeBlanc of Manchester; her daughter, Christina Grimmett and husband, Mack, two grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah, all of Houston; one sister, Connie Panagakos of Dartmouth, Mass.
SERVICES: There will be no services. J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.