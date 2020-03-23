|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. – Mary Jane Tanguay, 75, died Friday, March 20, 2020.
She was a shining star, born to Charlie and Liz Cincotta on Aug. 6, 1944.
She had a way about her that made it easy to like her. She had so many friends from all walks of life and always found the good in people.
Jane was especially proud of her family – husband Bob and her three children Mark, Nicole and Aimee. She also loved talking about and spending time with her seven grandchildren, John, Joey, Jamison, Matthew, Justin, Sophie and Colby.
She will be sadly missed. We will be holding onto our memories until we meet again in a heavenly place. We love you Jane and someday we will meet you again.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020