Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Mongeon


1934 - 2019
Mary L. Mongeon Obituary
NEWMARKET – Mary Louise Mongeon, 85, of Grant Road died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Oceanside Center in Hampton. She lived in Newmarket for over 60 years.

Born Aug. 10, 1934 in Waterville, Maine, she was the daughter of Wadell and Antionette (Doyon) Perry.

Mary worked for Philips Exeter Academy as a housekeeper for 22 years.

She was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Newmarket.

Mary was predeceased by her son Brian Mongeon.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, David R. Mongeon of Newmarket; four children, Bruce Mongeon and his wife Jackie of Newmarket, Carol Anne Mongeon of Tustin, Calif., Greg Mongeon of Dover, and James Mongeon and his wife Jacene of Newmarket; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Morin of Cary, N.C.; and her niece.

Mary will be privately interred with her parents in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth. A Mass will be said in her name at St. Mary Church in Newmarket in the future.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019
