DOVER, N.H. - Mary Louise MacMurray Ficke,86 of Dover died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by family She was born Dec. 9, 1933 in Manhattan, N.Y. the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Hanley MacMurray.
Educated and Graduated from St. John's University, N.Y. receiving her Teaching degree in Special Education. After a life time of dedication to special Education she received her LPN Degree. Finally, she retired from Hampton Academy, Hampton Beach, N.H.
Mary Lou's heart and love for helping others continued in all aspects of her life. One of her favorite charitable efforts was collecting and donating can tabs for "Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Parish" in Hampton Beach, N.H. The proceeds benefit people who need Kidney Dialysis.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Ficke in 2019, her brothers J. Richard MacMurray and Robert J. MacMurray.
Members of her family include two children, daughter Suzanne Giattini-Ragsdale of Dover, N.H., son, Theodore Anthony Giattini, and his wife Jolene of Clark, Colo. Her grandchildren Forrest Alexander Ragsdale, Anthony Giattini, Theo Giattini and Sophia Giattini.
Also survived by her sister Nancy MacMurray of Long Beach, N.Y.., her husband's children and grandchildren and also her cousins, The Gill's and their family of Malverne, N.Y.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will by Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Parish of the Assumption St. Mary Church (corner of Chestnut and Third Sts. Dover). For those unable to attend please go to www.assumptiondovernh.org
for the livestream mass. Burial will be with her husband in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made to the restoration of St. Mary Church, c/o Parish of the Assumption 150 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.