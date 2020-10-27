What can I say about Mary Lou? Besides being my Godmother and friend, she has been a steady force in my life for as long as I can remember. I loved our weekly phone calls. No topics were out of bounds! For as long as I can remember, she has been someone I looked up to. A wonderful mixture of a second Mom and friend!

Mary Lou was strength personified especially in this last year. What a life she lived!



Denise Olszewski

