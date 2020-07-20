SOUTH BERWICK, Maine – Mary Lou Turcotte, 79 of South Berwick died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
She was born Sept. 17, 1940 in South Berwick the daughter of Ashton and Bernadette (Roberge) Garvin. She was a lifelong resident of South Berwick, graduating from Berwick Academy and McIntosh College.
Upon retirement from 17 years at UNH working in the Spanish and Portuguese department, she followed her kids and grandkids across state and country lines to support them in their activities. Mary Lou was the happiest when she was with her family. She loved being with her family so much that she refused to become a "snowbird" because it meant she would miss a game, a concert or anything her grandkids were doing.
She loved her summers on Moody Beach, watching her children and grandchildren play on the beach. She was always up for a game on the porch with the kids, boogie boarding or going for walks.
She and her husband had many adventures in their 57 years together. Their marriage was a true lifelong partnership and they built a beautiful life together. Of all the teams they watched, the two of them were the best team.
Members of her family include her husband, Edmond Turcotte of South Berwick; three children, Tanya Geier and her husband, Chris of Stratham, N.H., Marc Turcotte and his wife, Jen of South Berwick and Taryn Elwell and her husband, Brent of Eliot; nine grandchildren; her brother, Gary Garvin and his wife Phyllis of Dover; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Adele.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McIntire-McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main St., South Berwick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 162 Agamenticus Road, South Berwick. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Rollinsford.
Memorials in her name may be made to Special Olympics
Maine, Attn: Phil, 125 John Roberts Rd #5, South Portland, ME 04106
