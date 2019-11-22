|
MADBURY - Mary Louise Dirck, age 92, formerly of Bellamy Woods and Hemlock Circle, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 of natural causes at Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury, N.H. surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 30, 1927 in Corydon, Ind., to Morris and Myrtle (Sims) Chinn, the second of six children.
She married the boy next door, Charles Edward Dirck in 1946 and they had five children. The family lived in several US States and in Japan during Charles' Air Force career. They settled permanently in Dover in 1961 when Charles was assigned to Pease Air Force Base.
Mary worked for many years at the pharmacy and post office located in Dover Drug. She enjoyed golf, bowling, playing bridge and slot machines. She was a long time member of the NH State Bowling Association where she was treasurer for several years and she bowled throughout the country in WIBC Championship Tournaments. Mary was a member of the NH Bridge Association and a three-year bridge champion at Cocheco Country Club. She was always up for a weekend at Foxwoods or a trip to Las Vegas or Atlantic City.
Mary lived her last few years at Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury, N.H., where she received amazing and compassionate care. The family wishes to thank Sara and the staff for all they did to make her final years comfortable.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Charles, sisters June Overton and Doris Henkins, and great-grandson Darrian Taylor.
Mary is survived by her children Pattie and husband Tom Starratt, Roger Dirck and wife Deb, Philip Dirck and partner Dot Morse, Becky and husband Ronnie Ernspiker, and Rick Dirck and partner Elmira Cancelada; her sisters Alice Flock of Ramsey, Ind., Lois Harmon of San Diego, Calif., and brother Bill Chinn of Georgetown Ind.; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
"Jitterbug, martinis, and slots"
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Burial will take place at a later date. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019