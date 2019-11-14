Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
DURHAM - Mary Sakowski, 91, formerly of Durham, died peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born December 25, 1927 in Lowell, Mass., Mary was the daughter of Joseph and Bridget (McGrath) Rheault. Raised in Lowell, she lived in the Newmarket and Durham area for sixty-two years.

She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, Mass., and Salem State University in Salem, Mass.

She loved her family and enjoyed being a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a communicant of the Church of St. Thomas More in Durham, N.H.

Mary was predeceased by her husband John M. Sakowski, her sons Michael J. Sakowski and Stephen G. Sakowski, her son-in-law Dr. Gary M. Tanguay, and her siblings Brother Joseph Rheault and Rita Holland.

She is survived by her daughter Marilynn S. Tanguay; her daughter-in-laws Pamela A. Sakowski and Linda Lee Sakowski; her six grandchildren Jonathan Tanguay, Elizabeth Melehov, Kerri Sakowski, Paige Sakowski, Bridget Sakowski, and Joseph Sakowski; her great-grandchildren; her cousin James Cummings; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, from 3-5 p.m., at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m., at the Church of St. Thomas More, Durham. Private burial will take place in the Durham Cemetery.

Should friends desire memorials, please make them in Mary's name to a . Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
