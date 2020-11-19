ROLLINSFORD - Mary Sandra "Sandy" Jansen, 83, of Rollinsford, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Watson Fields in Dover. She was born May 7, 1937 the daughter of William and Dorothy (Malbouef) Jackson and was raised in St. Albans, Vermont.
While her older children were in high school, Mary attended college and received her LPN. During the 70's and 80's she worked for the Rochester Manor.
Sandy loved watching western movies surrounded by her cats and dogs.
Members of her family include three children, Dorothy Oakes and her husband, Stephen of Manchester, Richard Jansen and his wife Carrie of Pembroke Pines, Florida and Goerge Jansen and his wife Lisa of Rollinsford; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband last November, Edmund F. Jansen, Jr., her son, John Jansen and her brother, William Jackson.
SERVICES: A graveside funeral will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at New Town Cemetery in Rollinsford.
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 85 Astor Ave., Norwood, MA 02062.
