ROCHESTER - Mary Sue Alfonso, 57, of South Blueberry Lane, Rochester, N.H., died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, N.H., after an extended illness. Born January 28, 1963, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Sylvia (Colbath) Alfonso.
Mary had recently retired as a Passport Specialist from the Visa Center at Pease Trade Port in Newington, N.H.
Mary was a quiet person and home body who enjoyed reading, stitching, quilting and shopping on QVC. She also loved her shiny, black sports car(s) and kept them in impeccable condition. A lover of summer and warmer weather, she planned on moving to Florida when she retired and over the years was able to travel to warmer climates through trips, she had won from her favorite radio station! When her nieces and nephews were young, "Aunt Sue" spoiled them with lots of presents on their birthdays and on Christmas. The family always smiled at the way she wrapped those presents, leaving no place to get a hold on opening the present! Mary especially adored her parents and her little poodle, Ginger.
Mary is survived by her siblings, Cheryl Harbaugh of Rochester, N.H., John Alfonso and wife Jeanita of Alton, N.H., and Robert Alfonso Jr. of Rochester, N.H.
SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Lowell Street, Rochester, N.H. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lowell Street, Rochester, N.H. Cremation is under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Fosters from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020