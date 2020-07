ROCHESTER - Services for Mary Theresa Locke, 91, who died Monday April 13, 2020 in Rochester:Friends may gather on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Masks and Social Distancing are requested. The funeral will be LIVE STREAMED AT stmarychurchnh.org For a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com