Lord Funeral Home
23 Club Lane
Wolfeboro, NH 03894
(603) 569-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
1988 - 2019
SOMERSWORTH - Matthew Button, age 31, died suddenly after an extended illness on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born August 3, 1988 in Derry, N.H.

Matthew is a graduate of Somersworth High School. He was a member of the US Army Reserves. He enjoyed working on cars with his friends, fishing, kayaking and palm trees. But most of all loved spending time with his son Jacob.

He is survived by his mother Cheryl Purpura and her husband William of Somersworth, N.H.; his father Jeffrey Button of Wolfeboro, N.H.; his sisters Laura Purpura, Noel Button, Renet Button; and his son Jacob Button.

A special thanks to Janice and Monica for all their help and love they provided.

SERVICES: An hour and a half of visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1-2:30 p.m., at Lord Funeral Home, Rt. 28, Wolfeboro, N.H. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
