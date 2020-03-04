|
ROCHESTER - Matthew Garth "Matt" Hussey, 60, of Misty Lane, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass., after a period of failing health with his family by his side. He was born April 8, 1959 in Rochester the son of the late Phillip and Muriel (Osborne) Hussey.
Matt was a graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1977 and Plymouth State College with a Bachelor's Degree. He was a member of Kappa Delta Phi and had served on the Board of NEHRSA. Matt worked at The Works Family Health and Fitness Center for 30 plus years in various capacities, but most recently as the Operations Manager. He enjoyed racquetball, yard sales and was an avid collector of old radios.
Members of his family include his wife of 23 years, Michele (Dupuis) Hussey; son, Taylor Matthew Phillip; daughter, Alexa Michele; brothers Phillip, Keith, Jason and wife Susan; sister, Janice Reed and husband Andy; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 34 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. with Rev. Jeff Hunt officiating. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
