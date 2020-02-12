|
FARMINGTON, N.H. - Maureen C. "Cookie" Healey of Farmington, N.H. passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at her home in Farmington, N.H.
Born Aug. 12, 1944 in Lawrence, Mass. daughter of the late Mario Pappalardo and Anne Senokossoff (Piantidosi)
Cookie worked in the restaurant business as a waitress for most of her years and after her retirement she devoted her days to her grandchildren. She loved the beach, was an amazing cook and valued family and friends above everything else.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Healey, wife Lindsay of Elliot, Maine, Scott Healey, wife Therese of Farmington, N.H.; grandchildren, Tiphanie, Micale, Jenni-Pearl, Scotty, Madison and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Taylinn, Ellison and Caleb; siblings Grace "Bunny" Twombly, Maryann Bartlett, Connie Rogers, Joey Rigoli, Aunt Cam Chamberland and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brothers Andrew "Rusty" Senokossoff and Mario Pappalardo.
The Family would like to thank Norma Bousquin for her care and friendship over the past years.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St. Farmington, N.H. with a service at 3 p.m.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020