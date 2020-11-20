STRAFFORD - Maureen P. Horan, daughter of Alphonso M. and Velma A. Ayer, born October 3, 1936 in Dover, N.H., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a short illness, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her daughter's home in Strafford, N.H.



Maureen was a long-time resident of Strafford, N.H. She lived for and truly loved her family and friends. She loved being outdoors in nature- working in her gardens and hiking the numerous trails nearby. She rarely missed a day of walking her beloved pups over the years, and found great enjoyment when accompanied by family or friends.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Horan; daughter Marcia Richardson (and Harold) of Strafford, N.H.; daughter Maureen (Terri) Horan of Searsport, Maine; son David Horan of Ctr. Barnstead, N.H.; daughter Marilee Shackleford (and Greg) of Rocky Face, Ga.; son James (and Jennifer) Horan of Strafford, N.H.; granddaughter Marlee Horan of Dover, N.H.; granddaughter Emilee Shackleford of Dalton, Ga.; grandsons Charlie and Billy Horan of Strafford, N.H.; sisters Marcia Norman and Pat Hussey of Dover, N.H.; brother Bill Ayer of Nassau, N.Y., along with many beloved nieces and nephews.



Maureen was loved by all, and will truly be missed. She now has her wings.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store