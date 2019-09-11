|
ROCHESTER - Maurice A. Nichols, Sr., 84, of Riverview Drive in Rochester, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Born May 11, 1935 in Limerick, Maine, a son of Alkeenon and Elizabeth (Haycock) Nichols, he was raised in Farmington, N.H., a graduate of Farmington High School. He and his wife resided in Rochester for 50 years.
He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Retired, he had worked in construction, was a 44 year member of Laborers Local Union 976.
Maurice, "Moe", was a hard worker, a true family man, who loved to laugh, dance and never met a stranger.
Having strong faith, he was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church.
Survived by his wife of 52 years, Marianne J. (Lariviere) Nichols and their five children Susan and husband Steve Fowler, Doris Murphy, Lynette and husband Steve Arnold, Wanda and husband John Chamberlin, Maurice A. Nichols, Jr. and wife Donna; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother Randy and wife Laurie Nichols; a sister Donna and husband Ky Goslin; also nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. with a visitation prior from 10-11 a.m., with Pastor Morgan, officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: . To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019